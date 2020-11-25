COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2,600 New Cases, Hospitalizations Hit Highest Levels Since May
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, PPE, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials say they’re stocked up on PPE for the winter months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball says the county now has a 90-day supply of PPE.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This includes masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, sanitizer and disinfectant.

The PPE will go to first responders and other frontline workers.

The 90-day supply is based on projected needs from each county department.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply