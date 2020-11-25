Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials say they’re stocked up on PPE for the winter months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball says the county now has a 90-day supply of PPE.
This includes masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, sanitizer and disinfectant.
The PPE will go to first responders and other frontline workers.
The 90-day supply is based on projected needs from each county department.
