BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Santa Claus gears up for his yearly trip around the world, he’s had to get creative coming up with safe ways to interact with children.

Children may not be able to sit on his lap, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still visit Santa.

“Normally this time of year, I’m extremely busy,” Santa said. “COVID has radically changed everything for everybody around the world.”

But Santa has gotten creative. At a mall in Kentucky, a wall of presents helps keep everyone distanced and safe. At Bass Pro-shops, it’s plastic barriers.

Back in Baltimore, virtual visits have become increasingly popular.

“We’re using programs like Zoom and being able to reach children in their homes so everything is safe and secure and everything is good for them and for us,” Santa said.

In-person visits are still happening with precautions. A bright red mask has been added to Santa’s wardrobe, and kids relay their Christmas wish list from a distance.

“We’re doing the best that we can to keep everybody safe,” Santa said.

“Santa is still going to be there on Christmas Eve, still going to bring the presence they’re looking for,” he added. “They still have to stay on the nice list, those are all things that are important to all families.”

