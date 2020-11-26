BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As COVID-19 cases soar and hospitalizations continue to rise, one Baltimore-based entrepreneur has come up with a unique looking face mask that offers more protection than typical masks.

Alex Rattray wears what looks like scuba diving gear, but it’s actually a face mask that he designed himself.

“This is a product that we created for high-risk individuals, people who are vulnerable,” Rattray said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

It’s called the Narwall Mask, named after the unicorn of the sea.

It’s a full-face respirator created to offer more comfort and protection than your typical face mask.

Rattray came up with the idea earlier in the pandemic when he was living with a roommate who was high-risk.

“She was both immunocompromised, and she had a lung condition, and we were living together when lockdown struck,” Rattray said.

It has an airtight seal and eye protection and its filter has a 99.5 percent efficiency rating, higher than standard N95 masks.

The masks have been very popular not just among high-risk, but also those are that are just trying to be extra careful.

“We saw incredible demand,” Rattray said. “We sold out and we really want to be able to get as many of these out as possible.”

Rattray started selling the masks publicly last week for $85 dollars, manufacturing them in California and soon to be made in Maryland.

He said he expects the demand to continue to grow.

“it’s looking like a lot of people are going to need this in January, February everything as winter pushes people indoors we see cases rise,” Rattray said. “Unfortunately, people are going to look to protect themselves even more.”

The mask comes in two sizes and you can buy it online. Click here for more information.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.