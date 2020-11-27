COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K New Cases, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,378 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths Friday morning.

It’s the fourth highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations did go down overnight by 18 cases, though ICU beds did go up slightly. There are now 1,435 Marylanders hospitalized, with 343 in ICU beds and 1,092 in acute care.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been a total of 192,858 coronavirus cases and 4,414 deaths reported in the state.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is slightly down by 0.08%, now at 6.3%.

The state also administered 47,320 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 2,962 (64)
Anne Arundel 16,297 (286) 12*
Baltimore City 23,955 (538) 20*
Baltimore County 28,504 (701) 25*
Calvert 1,537 (35) 1*
Caroline 938 (10)
Carroll 3,222 (132) 3*
Cecil 2,023 (39) 3*
Charles 4,254 (103) 2*
Dorchester 996 (15)
Frederick 6,575 (138) 8*
Garrett 682 (4)
Harford 5,875 (91) 4*
Howard 7,917 (133) 6*
Kent 428 (23) 2*
Montgomery 32,601 (902) 42*
Prince George’s 40,479 (898) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,061 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,063 (61)
Somerset 823 (8)
Talbot 801 (7)
Washington 4,074 (69)
Wicomico 3,348 (59)
Worcester 1,443 (36) 1*
Data not available (36)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 7,986
10-19 17,150 (3)
20-29 36,750 (26) 1*
30-39 34,508 (53) 6*
40-49 30,373 (140) 3*
50-59 28,403 (357) 17*
60-69 18,818 (706) 15*
70-79 10,858 (1,106) 28*
80+ 8,012 (2,021) 85*
Data not available (2)
Female 101,551 (2,158) 78*
Male 91,307 (2,256) 77*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 57,735 (1,733) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,795 (158) 6*
White (NH) 57,903 (1,947) 79*
Hispanic 37,099 (481) 13*
Other (NH) 8,816 (50)
Data not available 27,510 (45)

