ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,378 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths Friday morning.
It’s the fourth highest daily increase since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations did go down overnight by 18 cases, though ICU beds did go up slightly. There are now 1,435 Marylanders hospitalized, with 343 in ICU beds and 1,092 in acute care.
WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Throughout the pandemic, there have been a total of 192,858 coronavirus cases and 4,414 deaths reported in the state.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is slightly down by 0.08%, now at 6.3%.
The state also administered 47,320 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|2,962
|(64)
|Anne Arundel
|16,297
|(286)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|23,955
|(538)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|28,504
|(701)
|25*
|Calvert
|1,537
|(35)
|1*
|Caroline
|938
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,222
|(132)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,023
|(39)
|3*
|Charles
|4,254
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|996
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,575
|(138)
|8*
|Garrett
|682
|(4)
|Harford
|5,875
|(91)
|4*
|Howard
|7,917
|(133)
|6*
|Kent
|428
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|32,601
|(902)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|40,479
|(898)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,061
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,063
|(61)
|Somerset
|823
|(8)
|Talbot
|801
|(7)
|Washington
|4,074
|(69)
|Wicomico
|3,348
|(59)
|Worcester
|1,443
|(36)
|1*
|Data not available
|(36)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|7,986
|10-19
|17,150
|(3)
|20-29
|36,750
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|34,508
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|30,373
|(140)
|3*
|50-59
|28,403
|(357)
|17*
|60-69
|18,818
|(706)
|15*
|70-79
|10,858
|(1,106)
|28*
|80+
|8,012
|(2,021)
|85*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|101,551
|(2,158)
|78*
|Male
|91,307
|(2,256)
|77*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|57,735
|(1,733)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,795
|(158)
|6*
|White (NH)
|57,903
|(1,947)
|79*
|Hispanic
|37,099
|(481)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,816
|(50)
|Data not available
|27,510
|(45)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.