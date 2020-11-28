COVID-19 IN MD:Nearly 1.6K New Cases, 33 More Dead
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,590 new coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths Saturday morning.

Hospitalizations went up slightly overnight by 11 cases, with ICU cases also rising. There are now 1,446 Marylanders hospitalized, with 351 in ICU beds and 1,095 in acute care.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been a total of 194,448 coronavirus cases and 4,447 deaths reported in the state.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is slightly up by 0.08%, now at 6.38%.

The state also administered 27,708 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tested to 4,363,150.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 3,028 (69)
Anne Arundel 16,404 (286) 12*
Baltimore City 24,120 (542) 20*
Baltimore County 28,752 (706) 25*
Calvert 1,555 (36) 1*
Caroline 945 (10)
Carroll 3,254 (132) 3*
Cecil 2,045 (40) 3*
Charles 4,276 (103) 2*
Dorchester 998 (15)
Frederick 6,660 (140) 8*
Garrett 701 (4)
Harford 5,940 (92) 4*
Howard 7,961 (137) 6*
Kent 435 (23) 2*
Montgomery 32,790 (905) 42*
Prince George’s 40,797 (900) 25*
Queen Anne’s 1,074 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,075 (61)
Somerset 886 (9)
Talbot 805 (7)
Washington 4,116 (69)
Wicomico 3,377 (59)
Worcester 1,454 (35) 1*
Data not available (41)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 8,049
10-19 17,307 (3)
20-29 37,051 (26) 1*
30-39 34,796 (53) 6*
40-49 30,611 (139) 3*
50-59 28,654 (358) 17*
60-69 18,953 (711) 15*
70-79 10,955 (1,116) 28*
80+ 8,072 (2,039) 85*
Data not available (2)
Female 102,365 (2,169) 78*
Male 92,083 (2,278) 77*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 58,365 (1,741) 57*
Asian (NH) 3,826 (159) 6*
White (NH) 58,336 (1,970) 79*
Hispanic 37,317 (481) 13*
Other (NH) 8,871 (50)
Data not available 27,733 (46)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply