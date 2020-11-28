ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,590 new coronavirus cases and 33 additional deaths Saturday morning.
Hospitalizations went up slightly overnight by 11 cases, with ICU cases also rising. There are now 1,446 Marylanders hospitalized, with 351 in ICU beds and 1,095 in acute care.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been a total of 194,448 coronavirus cases and 4,447 deaths reported in the state.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is slightly up by 0.08%, now at 6.38%.
The state also administered 27,708 more coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tested to 4,363,150.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|3,028
|(69)
|Anne Arundel
|16,404
|(286)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|24,120
|(542)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|28,752
|(706)
|25*
|Calvert
|1,555
|(36)
|1*
|Caroline
|945
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,254
|(132)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,045
|(40)
|3*
|Charles
|4,276
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|998
|(15)
|Frederick
|6,660
|(140)
|8*
|Garrett
|701
|(4)
|Harford
|5,940
|(92)
|4*
|Howard
|7,961
|(137)
|6*
|Kent
|435
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|32,790
|(905)
|42*
|Prince George’s
|40,797
|(900)
|25*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,074
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,075
|(61)
|Somerset
|886
|(9)
|Talbot
|805
|(7)
|Washington
|4,116
|(69)
|Wicomico
|3,377
|(59)
|Worcester
|1,454
|(35)
|1*
|Data not available
|(41)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|8,049
|10-19
|17,307
|(3)
|20-29
|37,051
|(26)
|1*
|30-39
|34,796
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|30,611
|(139)
|3*
|50-59
|28,654
|(358)
|17*
|60-69
|18,953
|(711)
|15*
|70-79
|10,955
|(1,116)
|28*
|80+
|8,072
|(2,039)
|85*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|102,365
|(2,169)
|78*
|Male
|92,083
|(2,278)
|77*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|58,365
|(1,741)
|57*
|Asian (NH)
|3,826
|(159)
|6*
|White (NH)
|58,336
|(1,970)
|79*
|Hispanic
|37,317
|(481)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|8,871
|(50)
|Data not available
|27,733
|(46)
