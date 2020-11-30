COVID-19 IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, Hospitalizations Highest Since May 14
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus test, COVID test, COVID-19, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Baltimore’s most popular COVID-19 testing locations has expanded its days and hours of operation as the state sees a surge of virus cases.

This week, the Baltimore Convention Center is offering COVID-19 testing all five weekdays. Previously, testing had only been offered at the site on Wednesdays and Fridays.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Testing at the convention center is available this week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Click here for more information about testing sites statewide.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

