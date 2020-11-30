BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of Baltimore’s most popular COVID-19 testing locations has expanded its days and hours of operation as the state sees a surge of virus cases.
This week, the Baltimore Convention Center is offering COVID-19 testing all five weekdays. Previously, testing had only been offered at the site on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Testing at the convention center is available this week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Hey Baltimore! This week's schedule for absolutely free, no-appointment-or-referral-necessary COVID-19 testing sites is now available! The Convention Center is now open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm-8pm!
More information can be found at https://t.co/PAOPBBVgG4. pic.twitter.com/GDazv13FXB
— B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) November 28, 2020
Click here for more information about testing sites statewide.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.