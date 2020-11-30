BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Eastern Shore remains under a tornado watch Monday afternoon as a cold front brings heavy rain and storms to the region.

The line of storms prompted a number of tornado warnings in Caroline, Cecil, Harford and Queen Anne’s counties; all of those tornado warnings have been canceled.

The tornado watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for:

Calvert County

Caroline County

Dorchester County

Kent County

Somerset County

St. Mary’s County

Talbot County

Wicomico County

Worcester County

The Six Flags America COVID-19 testing site is closed for the rest of Monday due to the tornado watch.

The Six Flags America COVID-19 testing site will be closed on Monday, November 30 due to the tornado warning in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of Maryland. — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) November 30, 2020

Heavy rain also led to flooding in parts of the state. A flood warning is in effect for southeastern Baltimore County until 7:15 p.m. and east-central Baltimore and southwestern Harford counties until 7:45 p.m.

Areal Flood Warning for Baltimore County in MD until 7:15pm Monday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) November 30, 2020

Areas including Middle River, Essex, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Rossville, White Marsh, Bowleys Quarters, Kingsville, Joppatowne, Nottingham, Martin State Airport and Gunpowder may experience flooding.

A coastal flood advisory is also set to go into effect Monday afternoon in parts of the Baltimore region.

The National Weather Service advisory goes into effect from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday night for southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore.

NWS said earlier Monday water nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor and flooding could occur at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore.

Several water rescues were already underway earlier Monday afternoon. Just after noon Baltimore City Fire was called to North Point Road and Erdman Ave.

