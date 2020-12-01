BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore-based company is gearing up to mass-produce a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved.
Inside Emergent BioSolutions, employees are ramping up their efforts, anticipating the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sean Kirk is the Executive Vice President of Manufacturing. He said the facility will make the bulk of the vaccine and ship it out to be filled into the vials that many people are used to seeing in a clinic.
The company is the primary North American manufacturer for the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidates.
Although, if need be, Emergent BioSolutions is able to support other vaccine candidates, too.
“We have a great, talented workforce from the Baltimore-area and we are leveraging that talent in the fight against COVID each and every day,” Kirk said.
Over the next year, Emergent BioSolutions said it will likely produce and ship hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine.
