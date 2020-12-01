CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Western Maryland are seeing snow Tuesday.
Snow and flurries were also reported in parts of Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery and even Baltimore county.
According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of snow in Western Maryland before 10 a.m. followed by a mix of rain and snow until 1 p.m. A chance of more snow then is expected after 1 p.m. and will continue throughout the night into Wednesday.
Some counties northwest of Baltimore could also see some flurries or snow before 10 a.m. In Baltimore, it’s just expected to rain.
Some Marylanders shared photos and video of the snow on social media. If you’re seeing snow in your area, send us your photos and video using #BeOnWJZ on Twitter or Instagram or message us on Facebook.
Big snowflakes in Damascus, MD this morning. @capitalweather @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/R81VgEOfdB
— Ryan Douglas (@RDunlin) December 1, 2020
Snow this morning! ❄️ Wolfsville, MD @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/ogNkWnNff8
— Mary Eno (@NatsFan) December 1, 2020
Big snowflakes in Damascus, MD this morning. @capitalweather @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/R81VgEOfdB
— Ryan Douglas (@RDunlin) December 1, 2020