Comments
EDGEMERE Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Sparrows Point Middle/High School Tuesday evening, officials said.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Point Road.
Police urged people to avoid the area and use a different route.
#BCoPD o/s serious crash, 7500 Northpoint Rd, avoid area and use alternative route. ^DJM
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 1, 2020
Further details were not immediately available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!