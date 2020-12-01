COVID-19 IN MD:Third-Highest Daily Case Increase Since Pandemic Began, Positivity Rate Over 7%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
EDGEMERE Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Sparrows Point Middle/High School Tuesday evening, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Point Road.

Police urged people to avoid the area and use a different route.

Further details were not immediately available.

