ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Maryland’s lieutenant governor says the state could get a small amount of a coronavirus vaccine as soon as mid-December.

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford made the announcement Wednesday at the start of a Board of Public Works meeting.

“We’re expecting that probably as early as mid-December that we could start seeing the first shipments coming in,” he said.

Lt Gov speaks about the #COVID19 vaccine in Maryland and says the first shipments will come in by mid-December; he says frontline healthcare workers will get it first and nursing home staff will likely get it before residents. @wjz pic.twitter.com/jeJ8H6jinp — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 2, 2020

Rutherford says health care workers will get the vaccine first. After that, workers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be a priority.

The Republican emphasized that not everyone will be able to get the vaccine at first. However, he says when the general public can get vaccinated, people should.

“Everyone needs to get it when it’s available,” Rutherford said. “I know that there are people out there that are — and this started before COVID — that there are people who don’t like vaccines… we have to get past that.”

He says a vaccine might not be available to the general public until the spring, “if we’re fortunate.”

