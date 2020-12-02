ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s acting health secretary said the state’s purchase of 500,000 COVID-19 tests from a South Korean lab earlier this year is being audited following a report the tests were flawed.
Last month, The Washington Post reported the first batch of tests, for which the state paid nearly $9.5 million, were never used and instead replaced at an additional cost of $2.5 million.
The purchase was partially negotiated by First Lady Yumi Hogan, a South Korean native.
Last Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Post’s story was basically a regurgitation of other stories circulating around in the last six months and was not news.
“We’ve not had a single problem with one single LabGenomics test kit,” he said.
Following the Post’s report, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis released a statement calling the state’s acquisition of the tests a “botched publicity stunt.”
