ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland has reportedly received thousands of test kits from South Korea after Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife, First Lady Yumi Hogan, closed a deal with labs.
Gov. Hogan’s communication director Mike Ricci confirms that Gov. Hogan has secured 500,000 coronavirus tests from LabGenomics in South Korea.
The New York Times is reporting that the tests come after Gov. Hogan and his wife, “a Korean immigrant who speaks fluent Korean” helped secure the final deal with two labs to sell Maryland the tests.
So far, about 71,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in the state.
