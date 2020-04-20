CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 13.6K COVID-19 Cases, 500 Deaths Reported In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus testing, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, South Korea, Talkers, Yumi Hogan


ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland has reportedly received thousands of test kits from South Korea after Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife, First Lady Yumi Hogan, closed a deal with labs.

Gov. Hogan’s communication director Mike Ricci confirms that Gov. Hogan has secured 500,000 coronavirus tests from LabGenomics in South Korea.

The New York Times is reporting that the tests come after Gov. Hogan and his wife, “a Korean immigrant who speaks fluent Korean” helped secure the final deal with two labs to sell Maryland the tests.

So far, about 71,000 coronavirus tests have been administered in the state.

The governor and his wife will make the formal announcement at 2 p.m. in Annapolis, Ricci said.

This story is developing. 

Comments

Leave a Reply