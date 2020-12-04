COVID-19 IN MD:State Hits New COVID Record With Nearly 3.8K New Cases In One Day
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beloved Baltimore City Schools teacher died from complications related to COVID-19 last Friday, Nov. 27.

Antwion Ball, who was 44 years old, taught mathematics in several city schools for years.

His obituary page is flooded with messages from former students and coworkers sharing stories about the teacher.

A total of 142 people in Baltimore between the ages for 40-49 have died from the coronavirus as of Friday. A total of 570 Baltimore City residents have died from the deadly virus.

Maryland state officials reported a record number of COVID-19 cases in a single-day on Friday at 3,792.

The positivity rate also climbed to 8% on Friday from 7.68% on Thursday.

A funeral for the Baltimore city native will be held on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.

