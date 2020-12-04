ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest single-day new case total since the pandemic began, data from the state’s health department showed.

The state added 3,792 new cases, the first time more than 3,000 new cases have been reported in a single day, bringing the state’s total to 209,191. The positivity rate also climbed to 8% on Friday from 7.68% on Thursday.

Two dozen new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total to 4,630.

Twenty-one more people were in hospitals as well, the state data showed, bringing the total to 1,594. Of those, 1,227 were in acute care and 367 were in intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations is at its highest point since early May while the number of ICU cases is at its highest point since early June.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 4,583,228 COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 2,194,096 people tested negative.

Following the release of Friday’s numbers, Gov. Larry Hogan touted the state’s work to increase testing rates. All counties in the state have tested more than one-fourth of their population, the governor said, with Baltimore City at more than 48%.

Still, he warned on Twitter “we still have dark days ahead” even with the promise of a vaccine.

The promise of a vaccine has given us a light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have dark days ahead. We continue to urge Marylanders to take the necessary steps to keep people out of the hospital and save lives: avoid gatherings, wear a mask, get tested, & wash your hands. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 4, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 3,900 (87) Anne Arundel 17,627 (288) 12* Baltimore City 25,686 (570) 21* Baltimore County 30,671 (737) 26* Calvert 1,687 (38) 1* Caroline 1,030 (10) Carroll 3,517 (139) 3* Cecil 2,288 (48) 2* Charles 4,593 (103) 2* Dorchester 1,045 (17) Frederick 7,425 (144) 8* Garrett 915 (8) Harford 6,405 (104) 4* Howard 8,561 (147) 6* Kent 486 (23) 2* Montgomery 35,056 (933) 44* Prince George’s 43,000 (923) 25* Queen Anne’s 1,159 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 2,295 (65) Somerset 1,127 (9) Talbot 848 (7) Washington 4,764 (81) Wicomico 3,570 (60) Worcester 1,536 (38) 1* Data not available (25) 2*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 8,785 (1) 10-19 18,587 (3) 20-29 39,694 (27) 1* 30-39 37,254 (54) 6* 40-49 32,739 (142) 3* 50-59 31,000 (368) 20* 60-69 20,549 (732) 14* 70-79 11,919 (1,165) 29* 80+ 8,664 (2,135) 87* Data not available (3) Female 110,080 (2,249) 79* Male 99,111 (2,381) 81*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 62,197 (1,802) 58* Asian (NH) 4,149 (167) 7* White (NH) 64,055 (2,089) 79* Hispanic 39,082 (494) 14* Other (NH) 9,484 (49) Data not available 30,224 (29) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.