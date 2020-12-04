TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Just hours after Baltimore County Police posted photos of three suspects wanted in a Towson apartment burglary, they say they have identified them.
All three suspects in this case have now been identified. The news blog will be updated with more information when available. Thank you to everyone who shared this post! ^NL
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 4, 2020
The burglary happened at the Atlus Apartments in the unit block of Susquehanna Avenue on Nov. 19 around 10 p.m. Surveillance photos show the suspects committing the crime.
According to police, the suspects entered the unlocked apartment and stole multiple items before leaving.
If you recognize these suspects or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
