By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Just hours after Baltimore County Police posted photos of three suspects wanted in a Towson apartment burglary, they say they have identified them.

The burglary happened at the Atlus Apartments in the unit block of Susquehanna Avenue on Nov. 19 around 10 p.m. Surveillance photos show the suspects committing the crime.

According to police, the suspects entered the unlocked apartment and stole multiple items before leaving.

If you recognize these suspects or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Comments (2)
  1. King Julian says:
    December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am

    I know them, they are POS

    Reply
  2. Slinky says:
    December 4, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Leaving your apartment unlocked is never a great idea regardless of where you live.

    Reply

