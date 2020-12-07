COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K Cases As Hospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Fall Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in a burglary at a Towson apartment last month, county police said Monday.

The men, Angelo Joseph Petrosillo, Sebastian Enrique Munoz and Jack Benton Tavik, all of Baltimore County, turned themselves in to police “after seeing the public’s response” to the department’s initial news release seeking help identifying them after they were caught on surveillance video, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

Police said the burglary happened at an apartment on Susquehanna Avenue just after 10 p.m. on November 19.

Police Identify 3 Suspects Wanted In A Towson Burglary

All three are charged with first-degree burglary and other charges. All have been released.

