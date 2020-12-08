Comments
EDGEMERE, Md. (WJZ) — One person was critically injured after a car crashed into a house in Edgemere on Tuesday night.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said it happened just after 8 p.m. along the 3100 block of Sparrows Point Road.
#BCoFD / MVC w/ Rescue / 3103 Sparrows Point Rd / Crews arrived at location with car into house. / One patient critical. DT 20:36
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 9, 2020
When crews arrived at the scene, they found a car had crashed into the house.
No further information has been provided at this time.
