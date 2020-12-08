COVID-19 IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan To Address Marylanders At 3 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department is revising its recommended quarantine period.

The health department now says you only need to quarantine for 10 days, not 14.

If someone tests negative, they only have to quarantine for seven days.

This follows the new CDC recommendations released last week.

CBS Baltimore Staff

