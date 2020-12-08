Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department is revising its recommended quarantine period.
>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
The health department now says you only need to quarantine for 10 days, not 14.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
If someone tests negative, they only have to quarantine for seven days.
This follows the new CDC recommendations released last week.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.