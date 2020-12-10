ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — First it was Baltimore City, now Anne Arundel County is following suit.

Starting next Wednesday, all indoor and outdoor dining will close for four weeks.

However, the County Executive Steuart Pittman said there’s a multi-million dollar plan, which includes grants, that will help bars and restaurants survive what could be a dark winter.

After Pittman announced all indoor and outdoor dining must stop next Wednesday, it wasn’t hard to find people who disagreed with his decision.

“We eat in a lot of restaurants inside and out and we feel safe,” Linda Katcher, who was visiting Annapolis from Virginia, said.

“I think it’s unfortunate to sort of point your finger at restaurants,” Bob Katcher said.

Come Wednesday, every single bar and restaurant will be limited to just carry out.

Lisa Bolter, Owner of Red Red Wine Bar in Annapolis, said her main concern is for her employees.

“It’s the prospect of being closed around the holidays, makes me sad; not so much for myself as much for my staff you know,” Bolter said.

“We are going to continue to be open for carry-out, we’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that our staff is taken care of,” she added.

Pittman said this move is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. He also announced grants and a million-dollar initiative where restaurants can get paid to prepare meals for a food distribution organization called Feed Anne Arundel.

“There are opportunities throughout December and with this additional funding January through June that we will be working very hard to keep restaurants providing food to those in our community at most need,” Monica Alvarado, Founder of Feed Anne Arundel, said.

Retail can remain open at 25 percent, but Ellen Lumay, Owner of Here. a pop-up shop, said she feels the pain of others who will have to limit operations.

“It’s heartbreaking for them but I think that everybody’s trying to do the best they can to keep everybody healthy and safe,” Lumay said.

As bars restaurants prepare to close, residents continue to support them, including a couple who was celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary.

“Every little bit helps whether is coming in and dining or even having take-out to help those restaurants, even the small business ones are very important,” John Spruill said.

Pittman said the moratorium on in and outdoor could be lifted after four weeks, but it all depends on how the numbers are trending during the next four weeks of the pandemic.

