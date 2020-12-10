Mike Bordick Slams Chris Davis' Work Habits, Says His Rebound Is 'Never Going To Happen'After the Orioles first baseman questioned the team's rebuild on Wednesday, the MASN broadcaster had some thoughts of his own on Davis' work ethic.

Maryland Concludes Stop-And-Go Regular Season Vs RutgersMichael Locksley's effort to rebuild the Maryland football program appeared to be gaining momentum in the early stage of his second year at the school.

Ravens Technically Have Two Walter Payton Man Of The Year NomineesThis year's list of nominees was listed Thursday and in addition to their representative, the nominee for another team is on the Ravens roster too.

Ravens WR Dez Bryant Says He's Tested Negative Twice For COVID-19 Two Days After Positive Test Pulled Him From GameJust two days after Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19, minutes before he was set to play against the Dallas Cowboys, he says he tested negative twice.