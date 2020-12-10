BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will pause all in-person learning programs a few days before its winter break.
It will shut down Monday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 23. All students will learn virtually then.
They are also pausing all in-person learning programs and meal sites the week after winter break- Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 8.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
In-person learning and meal sites will reopen January 11.
The district office will remain open, but the Multilingual Enrollment and Support Center and Enrollment, Choice, and Transfer offices will only be supporting families virtually.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.