BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has activated wide receiver Willie Snead IV from their reserve/COVID list Thursday ahead against their Monday night matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Snead was placed on the list on Nov. 30 and missed the past two games versus the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.
Baltimore now just has two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with safety Geno Stone and cornerback Terrell Bonds
Tight end Mark Andrews was activated from the coronavirus list Wednesday.
We have activated Willie Snead IV from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
We have activated Willie Snead IV from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2020
