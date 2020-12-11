BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Researchers at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health have created a COVID-19 morbidity risk calculator they said will be able to help determine who should get a vaccine first.
The tool uses a number of criteria, including a person’s age, gender, health conditions and sociodemographic factors, to calculate their risk of dying from the virus. The group used data from large coronavirus studies to make the calculator.
In a news release, the researchers said it can also be used by universities and companies to figure out their populations’ risk.
“Our calculator represents a more quantitative approach and should complement other proposed qualitative guidelines, such as those by the National Academy of Sciences and Medicine, for determining individual and community risks and allocating vaccines,” the study’s senior author, Dr. Nilanjan Chatterjee, said in the release.
To use the calculator, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.