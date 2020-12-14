ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A server in an Annapolis restaurant picked up a check last weekend to find a generous tip- of $2,020.

The tip was left by a regular who always comes in and gets avocado toast with easy eggs on the top while they read a book, the owner said.

“This was completely flabbergasting to us,” said Brandon Stalker, owner of Evelyn’s Restaurant.

They left the tip last Saturday, the weekend before restaurants are set to be to close regular dining due to new COVID restrictions in Anne Arundel County.

The new restrictions go into effect on Wednesday, December 16.

Stalker said they had a tip of $850 the previous week and “never expected” an even bigger one. He added it’s all a part of “Operation Shock and Clause” where people in Annapolis have been tipping as much as they are able to.

“Everyone at Evelyn’s had been over the moon since it happened and we are all beyond grateful to have such incredible customers that we consider part of our extended family,” he added.

The server split it with another server, which Stalker said was usual since the two split the bar tips before the third person comes on the shift.

