ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy has identified the midshipman who died Monday night while on leave from the Academy.

They identified him as Midshipman 1st Class senior John Johnson, 22, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He died in a drowning incident, the Academy said.

Johnson was with friends at a resort hotel outdoor pool in Park City, Utah when he didn’t resurface out of the pool for air. According to the police report, the friends jumped in the pool, pulled him out and began CPR until medical personnel arrived. He was taken to Park City Medical Center but was declared dead.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of Midshipman John Johnson,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy. “My wife, Joanne, and I, on behalf of our Naval Academy family here in Annapolis including the many midshipmen, faculty, staff who had formed deep bonds with John, extend our heartfelt condolences to the Johnson family.”

Johnson was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Academy said his family moved to Chapel Hill where he went to high school, playing football and running track.

He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before he was selected for admission at the Academy and reported to Annapolis with the class of 2021 in June 2017.

He was a member of the 29th Company and was ranked in the top 100 academically and top 40 overall among his classmates, the Academy said.

Johnson was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Association Leadership Award for Academic Year 2019, which is peer-selected by the top ranked (in aptitude for commissioning) midshipmen in each class in each battalion.

“If I were to describe John in one word, it would be ‘passion,’” said 29th Company Officer Lt. Eric Nordquist. “He epitomized and excelled in every area, and earned the respect of everyone who crossed his path. He will be sorely missed by the 29th Company in so many ways.”

Counseling services and support are available in-person and virtually to midshipmen, faculty, and staff through chains of command, chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.

The Academy said funeral arrangements are pending.