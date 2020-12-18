Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you need to go to the MVA, it will have to wait. All in-person services are suspended for at least the next two weeks.
This follows a directive from Gov. Larry Hogan.
Previously scheduled appointments will be rescheduled.
You’re encouraged to check out the MVA e-store or self-service kiosks instead.
All VEIP stations will also be temporarily closed.
If you’re due for an emissions test, you’ll be given a 30-day extension from your due date.
