By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you need to go to the MVA, it will have to wait. All in-person services are suspended for at least the next two weeks.

This follows a directive from Gov. Larry Hogan.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Previously scheduled appointments will be rescheduled.

You’re encouraged to check out the MVA e-store or self-service kiosks instead.

All VEIP stations will also be temporarily closed.

If you’re due for an emissions test, you’ll be given a 30-day extension from your due date.

