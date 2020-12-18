COVID LATESTHospitalizations Continue To Decline; 2.5K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland added 24,100 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.8 percent in November, the lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland has regained a total of 245,700 jobs, with 254,800 jobs gained in the private sector. The state has regained 68 percent of private-sector jobs lost during the pandemic.

The Professional and Business Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 7,200 jobs.

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 6,700 jobs and the Education and Health Services sector increased by 4,800 jobs.

