BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CVS Health is set to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines across Maryland and the rest of hte country starting Monday.
They will administer the vaccines at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.
The vaccines will start going out in Maryland on December 23 in 1,775 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
At those facilities, they will be vaccinating an estimated 108,724 patients.
There is no set timeline on how long it will take to vaccinate that number.
Overall, they say they will administer nearly 10 million COVID-19 tests at more than 4,300 testing locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.