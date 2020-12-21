Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pharmacy chain Rite Aid is opening five new COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland beginning Tuesday, the company announced.
The new testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. People ages 13 and older will be able to get self-swab nasal tests.
Nationwide, the company announced it’s adding 99 new testing sites, bringing its total to 400.
To register for an appointment, click here.
