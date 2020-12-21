COVID LATEST2.2K More Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Up Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMKid of the Year
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, coronavirus test, COVID-19, Local TV, Rite-Aid, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pharmacy chain Rite Aid is opening five new COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland beginning Tuesday, the company announced.

The new testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. People ages 13 and older will be able to get self-swab nasal tests.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Nationwide, the company announced it’s adding 99 new testing sites, bringing its total to 400.

To register for an appointment, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply