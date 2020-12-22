COVID LATESTOver 2.3K More Cases, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Child Shot, Crime, Greenbelt, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Shooting, Talkers

RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized for a gunshot wound she suffered during a shooting that closed off the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County on Monday, authorities said.

U.S. Park Police officers found the girl Monday with a gunshot wound on her leg when they arrived at the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in the area of Route 410 following a report on the shooting Monday, the agency said in a statement.

The area is in Maryland just outside of the District of Columbia.

The girl was brought to a hospital by a helicopter.

Alec Wilbur Wanted In Shooting On Baltimore-Washington Parkway In Greenbelt

Alec Gary Wilbur, 20, is wanted for the shooting, the agency said. They are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Alec Wilbur. Credit: US Park Police

Wilbur is six-foot-one, weighs 150 pounds and has large tattoos on his chest, neck and arms, police said.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply