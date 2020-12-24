ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Sixty more Marylanders have died from the coronavirus, according to state officials Thursday.
According to the state’s health department, 2,866 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday bringing the total to 260,728 over the span of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations went down across the state by 16 to 1,760 — but 426 are now in the ICU, up since Wednesday. A total of 5,462 Marylanders have died from the virus since March.
The state’s positivity rate went down to 7.12%.
A total of 5,465,868 covid-19 tests have been administered in the state over the span of the pandemic — 45,869 in the last 24 hours.
Here’s the breakdown by county:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,204
|(150)
|Anne Arundel
|22,710
|(331)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|30,290
|(667)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|36,897
|(865)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,074
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,241
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,822
|(157)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,316
|(67)
|2*
|Charles
|5,717
|(116)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,295
|(18)
|Frederick
|10,288
|(166)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,358
|(37)
|Harford
|8,060
|(138)
|4*
|Howard
|10,604
|(168)
|6*
|Kent
|674
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|43,454
|(1,037)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|51,912
|(1,024)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,507
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,046
|(83)
|Somerset
|1,642
|(20)
|Talbot
|1,065
|(7)
|Washington
|7,214
|(134)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,362
|(73)
|Worcester
|1,976
|(43)
|1*
|Data not available
|(57)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|11,669
|(1)
|10-19
|23,532
|(4)
|20-29
|48,479
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|46,058
|(60)
|6*
|40-49
|40,561
|(164)
|4*
|50-59
|38,964
|(425)
|20*
|60-69
|26,007
|(849)
|17*
|70-79
|14,993
|(1,379)
|30*
|80+
|10,465
|(2,550)
|87*
|Data not available
|(3)
|Female
|136,970
|(2,656)
|81*
|Male
|123,758
|(2,806)
|84*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|76,211
|(2,035)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,354
|(180)
|7*
|White (NH)
|83,339
|(2,591)
|83*
|Hispanic
|46,040
|(540)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|11,962
|(55)
|Data not available
|37,822
|(61)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.