COVID LATEST60 More Maryland Dies From Virus As Total Cases Surpass 260K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Sixty more Marylanders have died from the coronavirus, according to state officials Thursday.

According to the state’s health department, 2,866 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday bringing the total to 260,728 over the span of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations went down across the state by 16 to 1,760 — but 426 are now in the ICU, up since Wednesday. A total of 5,462 Marylanders have died from the virus since March.

The state’s positivity rate went down to 7.12%.

A total of 5,465,868 covid-19 tests have been administered in the state over the span of the pandemic — 45,869 in the last 24 hours.

Here’s the breakdown by county:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,204 (150)
Anne Arundel 22,710 (331) 13*
Baltimore City 30,290 (667) 21*
Baltimore County 36,897 (865) 29*
Calvert 2,074 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,241 (10)
Carroll 4,822 (157) 4*
Cecil 3,316 (67) 2*
Charles 5,717 (116) 1*
Dorchester 1,295 (18)
Frederick 10,288 (166) 8*
Garrett 1,358 (37)
Harford 8,060 (138) 4*
Howard 10,604 (168) 6*
Kent 674 (24) 2*
Montgomery 43,454 (1,037) 43*
Prince George’s 51,912 (1,024) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,507 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,046 (83)
Somerset 1,642 (20)
Talbot 1,065 (7)
Washington 7,214 (134) 2*
Wicomico 4,362 (73)
Worcester 1,976 (43) 1*
Data not available (57)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 11,669 (1)
10-19 23,532 (4)
20-29 48,479 (27) 1*
30-39 46,058 (60) 6*
40-49 40,561 (164) 4*
50-59 38,964 (425) 20*
60-69 26,007 (849) 17*
70-79 14,993 (1,379) 30*
80+ 10,465 (2,550) 87*
Data not available (3)
Female 136,970 (2,656) 81*
Male 123,758 (2,806) 84*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 76,211 (2,035) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,354 (180) 7*
White (NH) 83,339 (2,591) 83*
Hispanic 46,040 (540) 14*
Other (NH) 11,962 (55)
Data not available 37,822 (61) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

