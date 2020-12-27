ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths were reported in Maryland on Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.
Hospitalizations went up by seven to 1,692, with 418 people in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate went up to 7.48%.
A total of 267,198 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, and 5,545 have died.
So far, over 19,800 people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine.
Over 5.5 million COVID-19 tests were administered since March and more than 26,728 tests were taken in the last 24 hours.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,269
|(151)
|Anne Arundel
|23,408
|(338)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|30,777
|(672)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|37,549
|(877)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,153
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,275
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,944
|(161)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,447
|(69)
|2*
|Charles
|5,853
|(116)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,319
|(19)
|Frederick
|10,670
|(171)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,414
|(42)
|1*
|Harford
|8,253
|(146)
|4*
|Howard
|10,822
|(170)
|6*
|Kent
|695
|(25)
|2*
|Montgomery
|44,640
|(1,055)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|53,043
|(1,038)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,560
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,129
|(83)
|Somerset
|1,690
|(20)
|Talbot
|1,104
|(7)
|Washington
|7,642
|(136)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,480
|(75)
|Worcester
|2,062
|(44)
|1*
|Data not available
|(50)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|12,028
|(1)
|10-19
|24,136
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|49,606
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|47,082
|(61)
|6*
|40-49
|41,484
|(167)
|4*
|50-59
|40,018
|(430)
|20*
|60-69
|26,709
|(860)
|17*
|70-79
|15,405
|(1,402)
|30*
|80+
|10,730
|(2,591)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|140,303
|(2,689)
|81*
|Male
|126,895
|(2,856)
|86*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|77,826
|(2,062)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,529
|(183)
|7*
|White (NH)
|85,908
|(2,640)
|84*
|Hispanic
|46,855
|(548)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|12,283
|(57)
|Data not available
|38,797
|(55)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.