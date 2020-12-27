ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths were reported in Maryland on Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.

A total of 1,758 new cases were reported and 31 more Marylanders died from the virus.

Hospitalizations went up by seven to 1,692, with 418 people in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate went up to 7.48%.

A total of 267,198 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, and 5,545 have died.

So far, over 19,800 people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 5.5 million COVID-19 tests were administered since March and more than 26,728 tests were taken in the last 24 hours.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,269 (151) Anne Arundel 23,408 (338) 13* Baltimore City 30,777 (672) 21* Baltimore County 37,549 (877) 29* Calvert 2,153 (44) 1* Caroline 1,275 (10) Carroll 4,944 (161) 4* Cecil 3,447 (69) 2* Charles 5,853 (116) 1* Dorchester 1,319 (19) Frederick 10,670 (171) 8* Garrett 1,414 (42) 1* Harford 8,253 (146) 4* Howard 10,822 (170) 6* Kent 695 (25) 2* Montgomery 44,640 (1,055) 43* Prince George’s 53,043 (1,038) 27* Queen Anne’s 1,560 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 3,129 (83) Somerset 1,690 (20) Talbot 1,104 (7) Washington 7,642 (136) 2* Wicomico 4,480 (75) Worcester 2,062 (44) 1* Data not available (50) 1*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 12,028 (1) 10-19 24,136 (4) 1* 20-29 49,606 (27) 1* 30-39 47,082 (61) 6* 40-49 41,484 (167) 4* 50-59 40,018 (430) 20* 60-69 26,709 (860) 17* 70-79 15,405 (1,402) 30* 80+ 10,730 (2,591) 88* Data not available (2) Female 140,303 (2,689) 81* Male 126,895 (2,856) 86* By Race and Ethnicity Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 77,826 (2,062) 60* Asian (NH) 5,529 (183) 7* White (NH) 85,908 (2,640) 84* Hispanic 46,855 (548) 14* Other (NH) 12,283 (57) Data not available 38,797 (55) 2*

