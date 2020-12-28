ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — COVID-19 vaccinations will continue this week at Maryland hospitals, nursing homes and local health departments, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Monday.
The state is set to allocate an additional 82,800 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In total, the state has 273,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to use, including 140,300 of the Moderna vaccine and 133,575 of the Pfizer vaccine, the governor’s office said.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state is in Phase 1A of vaccinations, focusing on healthcare workers, first responders and those in long-term care facilities.
Also on Monday, Maryland-based Novavax announced it plans to begin Phase 3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. and Mexico.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.