BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — State police are investigating a pair of fatal crashes in Harford County, one of which happened Sunday morning and the other which happened Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday’s crash happened around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Route 543 (Fountain Green Road) and Route 22 (Churchville Road) in Bel Air.
Maryland State Police said a 2018 Nissan Versa was heading west on Route 22 at Route 543 when the driver failed to stop at the traffic light. The Versa hit a 2011 Mini Cooper, which then hit a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.
The Versa’s driver, 41-year-old John Vanluit of Nottingham, died at Shock Trauma, police said. A passenger in his car was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma for treatment; police did not specify the extent of that person’s injuries.
Another fatal crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in Street. Police said a 2008 Ford F-150 was heading north on Route 1 near Old Scarboro Road when it left the road, overturned and hit a tree, ejecting 31-year-old Regina Welch of Essex. She was flown to Shock Trauma, where she died on Tuesday.
The driver, a 31-year-old Essex man, refused treatment, police said.
Both crashes remain under investigation.