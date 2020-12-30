BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cargo volume at the Port of Baltimore was up last month compared to November 2019, the Maryland Port Administration said Wednesday.
Port officials said container volumes were up 11% in November 2020 over November 2019 and general cargo volume was up 4.1%.
Other metrics showed further improvement. General cargo volumes in November were up nearly 26% from a low point in June amid the pandemic, and automobile and light truck volume were up nearly 173% from their low point in May.
November marked the second month in a row container and general cargo volumes grew compared to last year, the port administration said.
