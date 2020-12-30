ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Minimum wage workers in Maryland will see a pay increase starting Friday.
Beginning January 1, the state’s minimum wage will climb to $11.75 per hour for people who work for employers with 15 or more employees. At the beginning of 2020, the minimum wage increased to $11 per hour. Before that, the rate was $10.10 per hour.
Smaller employers will see a slightly smaller increase in what they have to pay employees. The current $11 per hour minimum wage for employers with 14 or fewer employees will increase to $11.60.
Minimum wage amounts remain higher in Montgomery County, while Prince George’s County, which currently has a higher minimum wage than most of Maryland, will align with the rest of the state.
The minimum wage for tipped employees will stay at $3.63 per hour. That amount and tips combined must equal the state’s minimum wage.
In 2019, state lawmakers overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the bill that will increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2025.