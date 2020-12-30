ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Marylanders in need of energy assistance this winter will see around 40% more money available than last year, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Wednesday.
In total, Hogan’s office said there will be more than $154 million available through various programs to help people pay their heat, electric and gas bills. In fiscal year 2020, that amount was $110 million.
Federal funding from the CARES Act will help fund some of the efforts through the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, which helps cover heating and natural gas bills and furnace repair.
The latest COVID-19 relief bill will allow funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program to cover utilities also, the governor’s office said.
To learn more about or apply for energy assistance programs, click here.
