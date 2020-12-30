BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore city restaurants are temporarily closing while indoor dining is halted in Baltimore City.
Mt. Washington Tavern along Newbury Street announced in a Facebook post that they “simply cannot operate and sustain on carryout business alone.”
They said they will close on Jan. 4 until dining restrictions are lifted in the city.
“As you know, like many small businesses, it’s been challenging as we’ve oscillated between being able to open for inside dining, outside at the Skybar, and then carryout only,” said the owners in a post. “We’ve done our best to pivot, offering special to-go drink kits, family meal packages, delivery, and outside dining along Newbury Street all while observing strict COVID-19 safety protocols and increased restrictions. We remained open so our incredible staff could work and our wonderful customers could eat!”
Instead they will continue to offer carryout, delivery, and curbside through Sunday, Jan. 3 — including New Year’s specials.
Mama’s On The Half Shell in Canton made a similar decision and will be temporarily closing after New Year’s Eve.
“Until the restrictions have been lifted and we’re able to welcome you into our dining room again, we’re going to take a break,” they wrote in a Facebook post.
They asked that people continue to support their business by dining at Nacho Mama’s in Towson, which remains open because its in Baltimore County.