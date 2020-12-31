Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the back twice Thursday morning in southwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to an area hospital around 7:01 a.m. for a walk-in shooting victim.
Once at the location, officers located a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back. He is expected to survive.
According to police, the man was walking in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue when he was approached by two women asking for change. The victim kept walking, but was shot in the back by a suspect.
Year-to-date there have been 723 non-fatal shootings, down from 770 last year.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.