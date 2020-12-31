COVID IN MD:2.9K New Cases, 46 Deaths Reported; Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Also Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 18,000 new unemployment claims were made in Maryland last week.

The state’s Department of Labor reported 18,100 unemployment insurance claims were made the week ending on Dec. 26.

That’s up from the previous week when 17,734 claims were made.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – December 26, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims**
Allegany 151 30 90 32
Anne Arundel 786 223 803 176
Baltimore City 1,100 342 1,699 325
Baltimore County 1,708 457 1,835 361
Calvert 121 20 111 20
Caroline 78 10 47 8
Carroll 240 48 143 32
Cecil 199 42 112 17
Charles 283 98 234 56
Dorchester 73 23 62 9
Frederick 355 68 270 63
Garrett 71 12 27 8
Harford 377 80 372 75
Howard 421 160 315 92
Kent 82 11 29 7
Montgomery 1,444 329 1,084 248
Non – Maryland 1,597 425 784 158
Prince George’s 1,651 673 1,553 275
Queen Anne’s 73 10 61 15
Somerset 38 16 42 6
St. Mary’s 98 29 88 27
Talbot 60 16 46 9
Unknown 1,041 5 14 5
Washington 316 52 181 45
Wicomico 182 70 166 26
Worcester 163 23 110 25
Totals by Type: 12,708 3,272 10,278 2,120
Total Regular UI Claims: 12,708
Total New PUA and PEUC Claims: 5,392
Total New UI Claims: 18,100

