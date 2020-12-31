Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 18,000 new unemployment claims were made in Maryland last week.
The state’s Department of Labor reported 18,100 unemployment insurance claims were made the week ending on Dec. 26.
That’s up from the previous week when 17,734 claims were made.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – December 26, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|Allegany
|151
|30
|90
|32
|Anne Arundel
|786
|223
|803
|176
|Baltimore City
|1,100
|342
|1,699
|325
|Baltimore County
|1,708
|457
|1,835
|361
|Calvert
|121
|20
|111
|20
|Caroline
|78
|10
|47
|8
|Carroll
|240
|48
|143
|32
|Cecil
|199
|42
|112
|17
|Charles
|283
|98
|234
|56
|Dorchester
|73
|23
|62
|9
|Frederick
|355
|68
|270
|63
|Garrett
|71
|12
|27
|8
|Harford
|377
|80
|372
|75
|Howard
|421
|160
|315
|92
|Kent
|82
|11
|29
|7
|Montgomery
|1,444
|329
|1,084
|248
|Non – Maryland
|1,597
|425
|784
|158
|Prince George’s
|1,651
|673
|1,553
|275
|Queen Anne’s
|73
|10
|61
|15
|Somerset
|38
|16
|42
|6
|St. Mary’s
|98
|29
|88
|27
|Talbot
|60
|16
|46
|9
|Unknown
|1,041
|5
|14
|5
|Washington
|316
|52
|181
|45
|Wicomico
|182
|70
|166
|26
|Worcester
|163
|23
|110
|25
|Totals by Type:
|12,708
|3,272
|10,278
|2,120
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|12,708
|Total New PUA and PEUC Claims:
|5,392
|Total New UI Claims:
|18,100