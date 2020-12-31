BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teacher, school administrator and friend is being remembered after his life was cut short this weekend.

Dozens of people crowded on a sidewalk outside Friendship Academy of Science and Technology to remember Shelton Stanley, a man loved by so many. Some of Stanley’s family members attended virtually.

Police in Baltimore County said Stanley, 36, was found shot dead in his Pikesville home Sunday evening.

He was a teacher to many and a friend to many more.

His time as an educator took him to Dunbar Middle School, the Friendship Academy of Science and Technology, Knowledge and Success Academy and then, most recently, to Dunbar High School as an assistant principal.

Brandon Hovermill remembered Stanley as a math teacher who really cared.

“Great. amazing, helpful, many words to describe this man,” he said.

“Mr. Stanley was hilarious, first of all. Funniest teacher I had,” another former student, Chase Dews, said.

As Shakira Potts lit candles, she did so knowing the small act will help a great legacy live on.

“You just want to make sure everything is perfect for him,” she said. “Because of COVID, we can’t really do much, but we just want to make everything as special as we can.

Students said Stanley was found dead hours before his 37th birthday.

Police do not have a suspect in the case.