BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 2020 was a struggle for businesses and non-profits of all kinds, including animal shelters, but despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a relocation, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter cared for 7,000 homeless cats and dogs, the organization said.
With more people working at home due to the pandemic, the shelter said it gained 400 new foster families.
The shelter stayed open all year and offered virtual meet-and-greets for families interested in adoption.
In May, BARCS moved into a new 37,000 square-foot facility in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.