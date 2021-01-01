BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot multiple times in West Baltimore Friday afternoon.
Around 1:54 p.m., Baltimore city police officers responded to the 1100 block of Wheeler Avenue for a reported shooting.
When they arrived they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police believe the victim was in the 1100 block of Wheeler Avenue on New Year’s Day when he was approached by an unidentified suspect, armed with a gun.
The victim got into a physical fight with the suspect and ended up getting shot in the torso and leg.
This is the first shooting of 2021. A 33-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in the chest early Friday morning.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup