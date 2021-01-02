ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered in Annapolis on Saturday calling for Maryland schools to reopen.

Parents with Rally for Our Kids and Re-Open Maryland Schools joined in an effort to send a message to state and local leaders.

“We’re out here for answers on why we’re not seeing any action,” Joe Johnston, of Cecil County, said.

“They’ve been out of school long enough, ever since last March,” Robin Thicker, of Montgomery County, said.

Despite the New Year, COVID-19 restrictions on schools in the state remain the same and students are continuing to learn virtually.

“My 7-year-old, we have had issues with his sleep,” Katie Haman, of Carroll County, said. “There have been many nights where he has cried because he wants to go back to school.”

Some parents said remote learning just isn’t working and students are suffering as a result.

“Being 100 percent virtual in second grade is not developmentally appropriate,” Haman said.

Demonstrators marched around the Governor’s Mansion and ended at the Teachers’ Union headquarters.

“Make no mistake, it’s not about having everyone going back to school, it’s about giving people the option,” Johnston said.

WJZ has reached out to the governor’s office for comment but has not yet heard back.

Over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths were reported in Maryland on Saturday, according to the State Department of Health.

A total of 2,952 new cases were reported in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 283,171. Twenty-five more Marylanders also died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 5,799.

Hospitalizations went down by 42 to 1,692 in the last 24 hours, but the statewide positivity rate went up slightly to 8.94%.

