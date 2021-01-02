OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 and a win will clinch the team a playoff berth for the third straight year.

Although winning is the Ravens’ primary focus, the team and individual players can reach impressive milestones.

Here is a look at some of the milestones that can be reached this week:

ONE WIN

The Ravens need just one win to reach the playoffs for the ninth time in the John Harbaugh era. Harbaugh would become the 10th head coach in NFL history to achieve at least nine postseason appearances in the first 13 seasons of a coaching career.

ROOKIE RECORD

Running back J.K. Dobbins needs just one touchdown to set a new Ravens rookie record. Dobbins is currently tied with Marquise Brown, Marlon Brown and Torrey Smith for the most total touchdowns scored by a Ravens rookie.

BEST IN THE BUSINESS

It’s a stretch, but kicker Justin Tucker needs five field goals to reach 30th for the seventh season of his career. His six seasons with 30-plus field goals already rank as the most in NFL history.

Tucker also needs eight points to reach 130. He has scored at least 130 points in four straight years. With a fifth, he will tie an NFL record of consecutive seasons with 130-plus points.

STAR QB

Lamar Jackson has the chance to earn his 30th career victory. If he does, he’ll be the first/fastest quarterback in league history to reach 30 wins in his first 37 starts.

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals 📰: https://t.co/udgjE3ubMV pic.twitter.com/hS4l09FlWs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2021

Jackson also has the chance to rush for 1,000 yards this season. He needs to rack up 92 yards on the ground this week to do so. He would become the first NFL quarterback ever with two 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

FAVORITE TARGET

Mark Andrews needs just 26 yards to become the first tight end in Ravens history to produce multiple seasons with at least 700 receiving yards and at least seven receiving touchdowns.

The Ravens take on the Bengals at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium. Stay with WJZ for complete gameday coverage.