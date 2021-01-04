BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many mental health clinics and crisis resource centers are seeing an increase in the number of calls they’re getting from people in need of support.

The pandemic has also made existing mental health issues for some people even worse.

Baltimore resident Darryll Peterson said nowadays, it’s not as easy to connect with people, especially working from home.

“Obviously, at first, I was excited to work from home, but now not being able to leave my apartment as often has been quite a bit of a challenge,” she said.

Dr. Ronald Means, the chief medical officer for family services with Catholic Charities, said many parents are reaching out with difficulties at home. Others have financial concerns and concerns about caring for elderly loved ones.

“There’s been sort of this cascading effect of problems that the pandemic has caused,” Means said.

Means encourages people to maintain routine and structure amid uncertain times.

“We encourage people to try to continue exercising,” he said. “We encourage people to try to use the same coping skills they already had and even amplify during this more difficult time.”

Baltimoreans told WJZ having a positive outlook is crucial at a time like this.

“Meditate and lots of prayer,” Shconda Henry offered.

“Take those breaks, but you kind of have to schedule those breaks, schedule the trips to coffee, schedule the walks with friends,” Peterson said.

Means said it’s important for those who are struggling to speak up and get some guidance.

