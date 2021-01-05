BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos generated $119,356,448 in gaming revenue during December 2020, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
The total represents a decrease of 19.9 percent compared to the December 2019 total of $149,087,494.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel and Horseshoe Casino were limited to 25 percent capacity during December 2020, while the state’s other three casinos were limited to 50 percent capacity.
Casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2020 totaled $49,791,515, a decrease of $10,820,925 compared to the $60,612,440 contributed to the state in December 2019.
