By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More Maryland restaurants are receiving financial assistance from the Barstool Fund.

Barstool Sports created the Barstool Fund to help businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claddagh Pub and Don’t Know Tavern in Baltimore are the latest recipients.

The Barstool Fund posted the exciting news to Twitter on Thursday.

Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Company was among the first in Maryland to receive assistance in December 2020.

