WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — A Capitol Police officer who was injured during the riots at the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday remains hospitalized despite reports from two lawmakers that said an officer had died.

Congressman Dean Phillips of Minnesota tweeted the following statement:

“I’ve been advised a US Capitol Police officer has died of injuries sustained in yesterday’s assault on the Capitol. My heart goes out to the family of the officer and to all who risk their lives every day to protect and serve our communities with dignity and principle,” Phillips tweeted Thursday night.

CBS News’ David Begnaud later learned from Capitol Police that the officer had not died.

Washington DC officials identified Thursday the four people who died at the U.S. Capitol when a mob of pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the building.

Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee identified the woman shot and killed by Capitol police as 35-year-old Ashli Babbit. CBS Los Angeles reported Babbit was from San Diego, but DC Police says she’s from Huntingtown, Maryland.

Three others, who died from medical emergencies, were identified as 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pa., 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Ala. and 34-year-old Roseanne Boleyn of Kennesaw, Georgia.

A total of 82 people were arrested so far for the riot at the Capitol — 68 by MPD, only one of whom was from the district, while Capitol police said 14 were arrested.

READ: Full list of arrests related to unrest as of Jan. 7, 2021. [Note this includes unrest from the summer of 2020 through present day.]

More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured, including several who were hospitalized, Capitol Police said.

CORRECTION: An early version of this story said a Capitol Police officer had died. That information is not correct. We apologize for this error.

