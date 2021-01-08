BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four more people have died due to the cold weather in Maryland, bringing the state’s seasonal total to 10, the latest report from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
Four more deaths were included in the report covering December 29 through January 4. They include a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Frederick County and three people aged 65 or older: a man in Baltimore City, a woman in Cecil County and a man in Washington County.
One of the victims was suspected or presumed to be homeless.
Of the ten total victims this season, five may have been homeless, according to the report.
During the 2019-2020 winter season, Maryland saw 50 cold-related deaths.
